Oh, huzzah

I really need to get off Twitter, it’s mostly a snake pit now. The only thing is, none of the other social media platforms offer the ability to use their tweets like this, and for various reasons (the most compelling being copyright issues — there are law firms that do nothing but sue bloggers now), I can’t use the art unless it’s part of a tweet.

In news that will no doubt thrill Twitter's advertisers, @RealAlexJones has now been restored to Twitter. pic.twitter.com/4ykDZxzThp — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) December 10, 2023

