What a weasel

Imagine being slavish enough to do this to please your role model. I don’t know what this motherfucker is up to, but I can tell you he’s a phony, through and through — including his “I was a poor Appalachian white child” schtick.

Repug Senator and Bootlicker Vance seeks investigation into op-ed that criticized Trump: After a columnist warned of a possible Republican dictatorship, J.D. Vance contacted law enforcement, requesting a possible criminal investigation.https://t.co/cMNH9qK49G — 🇺🇦 Devin Nunes' Cattle Dog 🇺🇦 (@Kaos_Vs_Control) December 9, 2023

After JD Vance complains that Trump was the victim in 2020 of collusion "between the government and journalism," Tapper has to point out to him that Trump was in fact president at that time pic.twitter.com/IksVwUCD6t — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 10, 2023

Share this: Facebook

X

