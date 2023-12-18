Workers need to remember this

Funny, how they only pull this shit with the minimum wage workers. You get a high-salaried job and they give you more branded stuff than you can possibly use.

By the way: If you patronize fast food drive-thrus (and I do), you’ll notice there’s always some campaign to have you donate your spare change to a company “foundation.” Whenever they ask, I tell them no: “It means your owners get a tax deduction with MY money. No way.”

If you're going to make your employees wear branded jackets, don't make them pay for it. 👎 Fast food workers need unions too. pic.twitter.com/vJGSRVhJi7 — Dripped Out Trade Unionists (@UnionDrip) December 14, 2023

Share this: Facebook

X

