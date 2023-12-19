For the next couple of weeks

Starting tomorrow, I’ll be in the hospital getting my knee rebuilt and after a few days, I’m off to a rehab center. I’ll do what I can, but mostly you can expect open threads and music videos. Boohunney will write if the spirit moves her.

Put your favorite song videos in the comments! I’d really like to hear some of your favorites and people who have been through this tell me I shouldn’t count on being able to post for several days…

