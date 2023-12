As you read this, I should be getting my knee replacement. The most traumatic part of the preparation is probably the bottle of Gatorade I was ordered to drink this morning. (I hate Gatorade.)

And the scariest part of being in the hospital is the triple threat of covid, RSV, and flu. This flu sounds like a really bad one. Here’s hoping I come out unscathed. Wish me luck!

Middle age is a lot of work, amirite? What’s the hardest part for you?

