Yeah, alcoholism is a disease and I have a tiny speck of compassion for Rudy, but Ruby abe Shaye have had their lives ruined by this prick, so:

JUST IN: Judge HOWELL has ordered immediate enforcement of Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss’ judgment against Rudy Giuliani, contending they have ample reason to doubt he will make good on it. pic.twitter.com/C9Hl1gePNE — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 20, 2023

