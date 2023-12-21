I should be up and walking around today because even thogh they gave me a nerve block, this is when it stops working and oxycodone enters the picture.
I got some good news from the surgeon. There was a big honking bone spur under my knee that had to be be ground down, and this accounted for most of my problems. So I got that going for me, which is nice! (I’ve been complaining about the back of my knee for 10 years or so, and now I know why.) And I was right, which is one of my favorite things….
It’s the disruption to my routine that really bothers me. (My life is a delicate balancing act.)
Tell me some cheery news!
4 thoughts on “Open thread Thursday”
No good news, sorry. I looked. But I thought you might find this progression interesting, since you have some time on your hands:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3gSho9yf88
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwFloCPXzCs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GSVPvCy3Yg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBI7Km3z7-U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qF0JV28vgLw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX0g99jN26U
Good news? Mostly in science news. Bit of an easter egg hunt in world affairs.
‘It’s all gone’: CAR-T therapy forces autoimmune diseases into remission Engineered immune cells, most commonly used to treat cancers, show their power against lupus and other immune disorders.
If this pans out, and it sure seems like it’s going to, it’s going to be like the discovery of antibiotics for bacterial diseases.
The problem, of course, is going to be paying for it since there’s a lot of advanced bioengineering techniques involved.
That could literally change my life. Thanks for sharing!
She reminds me of Joss Stone!