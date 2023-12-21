Open thread Thursday

I should be up and walking around today because even thogh they gave me a nerve block, this is when it stops working and oxycodone enters the picture.

I got some good news from the surgeon. There was a big honking bone spur under my knee that had to be be ground down, and this accounted for most of my problems. So I got that going for me, which is nice! (I’ve been complaining about the back of my knee for 10 years or so, and now I know why.) And I was right, which is one of my favorite things….

It’s the disruption to my routine that really bothers me. (My life is a delicate balancing act.)

Tell me some cheery news!

