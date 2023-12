I thought I was doing exceptionally well, but it turned out, not as much as I thought. Standing up in the morning is kind of like falling forward on an huge pile of razor blades, and it takes a while to get steady on the bad knee.

I actually assumed I wasn’t going to need the oxycodone any more. Hah!

So once I settle into the new place, my therapy will be more intense (three hours a day) but damn it, I’ll get it done.

