On asking for help

One of the things about being in a medical facility is that you have to ask for pretty much everything. I’m not supposed to get out of bed, or go to the bathroom without help. (I haven’t had this much attention for my BMs since I was three.)

I’m not used to asking.

Now I only ask for help when it’s something I can’t possibly do by myself, like put on compression stockings. But I get around with a walker.

Today I had a headache, and it took several hours to get an Excedrin approved. By then, I’d already talked the activities director into sharing some of his Diet Dr. Pepper, and the caffeine did the trick.

The physical therapist says I’m doing well, and should get out of here early next week. Can’t wait, mostly because there is no ergonomic setup where I can type comfortably.

