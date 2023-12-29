Infection control

Well, it turns out I have a UTI. I knew something was going on because my temperature (which is normally less than 98 degrees) was higher than usual – but they thought it was normal, even though I told them otherwise. Also, after my nightly dose of Tylenol, I could feel the fever let up and I broke out in a sweat.

The only person who seemed to believe me was my PT, who dropped by this morning. “You kept saying you felt exhausted yesterday,” she said. (Thank you for noticing.)

So now even more pills. Ugh.

Share this: Facebook

X

