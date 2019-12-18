Trump intervenes to slash Puerto Rico Medicaid funding…

President Donald Trump intervened to cut the federal government’s Medicaid funding for Puerto Rico as part of a larger government spending deal, according to four sources with knowledge of the discussions.
The budget deal unveiled by lawmakers this week allocates up to $5.7 billion in Medicaid funds for the island over two years — instead of $12 billion over four years that Republican and Democratic leaders on two key congressional committees had endorsed after months of negotiating a long-term financial path for Puerto Rico
They passed a $1.4 trillion budget bill yesterday.
$738 billion went to the military and $700 billion was for domestic spending.
Most of that money will be added to our deficit and our national debt.
What we need is a Wealth Tax and increased taxes on the rich and the corporations to end these deficits.