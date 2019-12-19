One thought on “Another member of the HOR will not seek reelection…

  1. Which Republican moron will northern North Carolina send to congress next?

    It was interesting to note the number of Republican House members who brought up the Federalist Papers during their two or three minute rant supporting Trump and condemning Democrats yesterday.

    Most of those Federalists, like Meadows, are far right wing conservatives (Freedom Caucus, etc.).

    Dangerous people these Federalists.
    Especially those Federalists who are also extremist Evangelical Christians like Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo.

