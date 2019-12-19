Another member of the HOR will not seek reelection… December 19, 2019December 19, 2019 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Representative Mark Meadows, one of Trump’s staunchest allies in the House, won’t seek reelection https://t.co/Pn6zkNO5zZ— Bloomberg (@business) December 19, 2019 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Another member of the HOR will not seek reelection…”
Which Republican moron will northern North Carolina send to congress next?
It was interesting to note the number of Republican House members who brought up the Federalist Papers during their two or three minute rant supporting Trump and condemning Democrats yesterday.
Most of those Federalists, like Meadows, are far right wing conservatives (Freedom Caucus, etc.).
Dangerous people these Federalists.
Especially those Federalists who are also extremist Evangelical Christians like Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo.