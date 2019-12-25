One thought on “Panhandle Slim… Art for Folk…

  1. “A man who was completely innocent, [Jesus] offered himself as a sacrifice for the good of others, including his enemies, and became the ransom of the world. It was a perfect act.” Gandhi, 1948.

    “If Jesus Christ were to come today, people would not even crucify him. They would ask him to dinner……hear what he had to say, and make fun of it.” Thomas Carlyle.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *