Panhandle Slim… Art for Folk… December 25, 2019December 20, 2019 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Panhandle Slim… Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Panhandle Slim… Art for Folk…”
“A man who was completely innocent, [Jesus] offered himself as a sacrifice for the good of others, including his enemies, and became the ransom of the world. It was a perfect act.” Gandhi, 1948.
“If Jesus Christ were to come today, people would not even crucify him. They would ask him to dinner……hear what he had to say, and make fun of it.” Thomas Carlyle.