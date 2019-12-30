ICE has new long term contracts with for-profit prison companies in California… December 30, 2019December 27, 2019 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares NEW: ICE has inked long-term contracts worth $$ billions with for-profit prison companies to operate 4 private immigration detention centers in CA, two weeks before AB 32 phases out the use of private, for-profit prisons + immigration detention centers.https://t.co/bCtQlIFy17— Rebecca Plevin (@rebeccaplevin) December 20, 2019 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney