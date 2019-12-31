Strzok files claim the FBI and DOJ violated privacy and free speech… December 31, 2019December 30, 2019 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Peter Strzok, the former FBI agent who launched the Russia probe in 2016 and was fired for sending anti-Trump text messages, is claiming the FBI and DOJ violated his rights to free speech and privacy https://t.co/oCOxPAhDNZ— POLITICO (@politico) December 30, 2019 And they note that there's no evidence FBI/DOJ has sought to similarly punish the FBI agents who, according to the newly released inspector general report, celebrated Trump’s election victory in private texts and volunteered to work on a probe of the Clinton Foundation.— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) December 30, 2019 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney