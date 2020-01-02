Tomorrow I have my surgery, and a few weeks after that, I get the test results for the tumor and the real fun begins as I get to negotiate my treatment plan.
I will pop in and out of the site, depending on the pain. Wish me luck!
One thought on “The big day”
Good luck and God speed.