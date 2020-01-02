Pompeo cancels European trip… January 2, 2020January 2, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Secretary of State Mike Pompeo postponed an upcoming overseas trip, citing protests at the U.S. embassy in Baghdadhttps://t.co/KXujw40oTZ— POLITICO (@politico) January 1, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Pompeo cancels European trip…”
Building the largest embassy in the world (it can accommodate 16,000 humans) in Baghdad, Iraq may have seemed like a good idea at the time (2003), but it’s turned out to be a huge and costly ($750 million to build) mistake.
Instead of becoming the “Shining City on the Hill,” as Bush and the Neo-liberals envisioned, or as command central for all Middle Eastern affairs, as the warmongers envisioned, the embassy has taken on the mythological stature of a sin-eater.
Trumps policy in the Middle East has been so disastrous that he’s been forced to send an additional 14,000 US combat troops into the region since May.
And on Tuesday he announced that another 4000 US combat troops will be sent to Iraq and Kuwait in response to the embassy incident.
During his campaign Trump promised to get all US troops out of the Middle East.
Just another broken promise and another big fat lie.
We must withdraw all of our troops from the Middle East before it’s too late and time is running out.