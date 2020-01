Share

Expect reprisals around the world, which will probably change the subject from the shocking new Ukraine emails? Suleimani was a horrible person with massive amounts of blood on his hands — but you can bet Trump had another agenda and doesn’t really care what happens next.

People keep saying that the assassination of the most powerful man in Iran, "makes no sense."



It makes perfect sense.



Trump is a raging narcissist with a 42% approval and an impeachment trial in the Senate who thinks attacking Iran is politically advantageous for himself. pic.twitter.com/v08GfyWLnu — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) January 3, 2020

UPDATE #Iraq – US – #Iran



• IRGC Leader Qassem Suleimani Killed: Iran TV confirms

• Iraq Militia Leader Muhandis Killed

• Third high commander may be killed

• Pentagon Confirms #Iraq Strikes

• US Military making contingency plans https://t.co/t4bxPSz4dY — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 3, 2020

We are awaiting Pentagon Statement, timeline:



• Fri.: Attack on US base in Kirkuk kills American contractor

• Sun.: US Airstrikes on Iraqi militia in Syria and Iraq

• Tue.: Pro Iran militia protest/attack at US embassy in Iraq

• Thu. : US assassinates Suleimani & Muhandis — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 3, 2020

Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question.



The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 3, 2020