Another earthquake rocks Puerto Rico… January 7, 2020January 7, 2020 ~ Boohunney The 6.4 magnitude quake comes one day a 5.4 quake on the island. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning, just one day after a 5.8 magnitude quake shook the island, according to the US Geological Survey https://t.co/MDLW8xgGvu— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 7, 2020 Punta Ventana collapsed with the first earthquake Monday. This is upsetting. The iconic Punta Ventana collapsed following this morning's 5.8 earthquake in Puerto Rico.https://t.co/vihyIFoniO— Andrea González-Ramírez (@andreagonram) January 6, 2020