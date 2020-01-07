News coverage of the South in the 2020 election cycle… January 7, 2020January 6, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Teehee! All of this! Essential reading as you brace yourself for the 2020 election cycle.https://t.co/6i1tBeWUGG— Scalawag (@scalawagmag) January 6, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “News coverage of the South in the 2020 election cycle…”
Are all Southern stereotypes still valid in the South?
No, not since Northerners began moving down South in greater and greater numbers to escape the cold and snow.