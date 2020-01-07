Here we go January 7, 2020January 7, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares #BREAKING Here is a video of the ballistic missiles being launched from Iran. pic.twitter.com/WC9JoFxqSX— ALT-immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) January 7, 2020 Latest from NBC News Tehran Bureau Chief, Ali Arouzi: https://t.co/YzpRyq7Hcf— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 7, 2020 BREAKING: American jet fighters are taking off from UAEIf these fighters attack anywhere, IRGC has promised to answer the bombing on the country of the origin where the attacks were executed https://t.co/VZYdjCWkGQ— Zahra Shafei 🇮🇷 (@shafei_d) January 7, 2020 As the rockets begin to fly tonight, it might behoove us to remember that we had a signed nuclear pact with Iran, and they were in complete compliance with it until Dear Leader tore up the agreement and assassinated their top general. I hope cooler heads prevail. pic.twitter.com/43oeDGIROg— bob timmerman (@SquatloBob) January 7, 2020 . @DrSaeedJalili, a member of Iran's Expediency Council and an advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, tweets out the Iranian flag after Iran launches a missile attack on an air base in Iraq used by the US Armed Forces. https://t.co/44GIHNmqob— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 7, 2020 CNN’s Barbara Starr reports that Pentagon officials have been hard to reach “because they were sent home early for what was supposed to be a major snowstorm.”— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 7, 2020 Unconfirmed so far, but also worth watching. Erbil is about 240 miles northeast of Al Asad, so this would be a pretty well-coordinated attack if it’s related. https://t.co/fQ1QVedQ8G— Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) January 7, 2020 Some reports say only 6 of the missiles confirmed, another (from Voice of America, so their sources are good) says 30 missiles confirmed & strikes continuing. Reports about # of casualties are all over the place, some higher #s were RTed by some media but it's not clear.— Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) January 7, 2020 BREAKING: 6 Rockets hit joint US #Iraq Al Asad Base. US official confirms to @jackdetsch_ALM .Same base that Trump & Pompeo visited in 2019. Very alarming development https://t.co/IcKS92Ploy— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 7, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie