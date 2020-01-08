McConnell says he has the votes to move forward with impeachment trial… January 8, 2020January 7, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that Senate Republicans are prepared to move forward on the impeachment trial of President Trump, without Democratic support. https://t.co/vFqK4H26Oj pic.twitter.com/R3PAc6qN0W— CNBC (@CNBC) January 7, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney