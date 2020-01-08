Mystery drones flying over Colorado and Nebraska… January 8, 2020January 8, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares The drones have been seen in the past few weeks, but, no one knows who is responsible for them. A formation of unidentified drones, some in groups of 30, have been reported flying high above a corner of rural northeast Colorado and western Nebraska. https://t.co/Q3Qhr9Mtfc— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 1, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney