Justice Department inquiry into Clinton comes up empty-handed… January 10, 2020January 10, 2020 ~ Boohunney

Or their mafia made witnesses offers they couldn't refuse or something. #ClintonDerangementSyndromeA Justice Department Clinton-related inquiry, championed by then AG Jeff Sessions, has ended with no tangible results & current & former law enforcement officials said they never expected the effort to produce much of anything. https://t.co/OsdVJWomzw— Hillary In Pictures (@HillaryPix) January 10, 2020
One thought on “Justice Department inquiry into Clinton comes up empty-handed…”
Hillary Clinton is old, old, old news and she should be ignored so that she, and we, can get some peace and quiet.