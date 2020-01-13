‘Fudging the intelligence’… January 13, 2020January 12, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Trump, Esper, and Pompeo should at least get together on their explanations on Iranian intelligence. .@RepAdamSchiff on @realDonaldTrump ’s assertion that there were multiple U.S. embassies targeted for attack by Iran: “He is fudging the intelligence” pic.twitter.com/CLKsFjdpUM— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 12, 2020 .@RepAdamSchiff mSchiff responds to @EsperDoD’s intelligence assessment: “I don’t quibble with it,” says @EsperDOD is “just plain wrong,” adding that he doesn’t recall specific information about a plot to bomb the US embassy in Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/1tWdiS52Y1— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 12, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney