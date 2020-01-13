Trump mulling an expansion of travel ban… January 13, 2020January 12, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares It’s an election year, right? Up to seven countries — a majority of them Muslim — could be added to the list. The expansion could focus on nations, including Chad, Sudan and Iraq _ that were included in Trump's first iteration of the ban but later removed amid rounds of lawsuits https://t.co/S530oI42rG— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) January 11, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney