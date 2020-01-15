John Bolton to testify?

The House is about to send President Trump’s impeachment to the Senate, setting the stage for a high-profile showdown over just what kind of trial we’ll see. And perhaps the biggest looming question is: Will John Bolton testify?

That question is starting to come into focus. We learned Monday that the Senate isn’t going to have the votes to immediately dismiss the impeachment articles, as Trump has suggested. Now Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) has reportedly come out in favor of holding votes on new witnesses or documents, meaning that those votes should happen.