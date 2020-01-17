Reporters face new restrictions during impeachment trial…

Security was heavily beefed up with at least 10 uniformed Capitol Police officers where there are usually one of two manning the so-called “Ohio clock corridor” just outside the Senate chamber. In the Senate basement, where reporters often wait to ask senators questions, at least a dozen officers gathered to enforce the new rules, which were set by the Sergeant at Arms of the Senate, Michael Stenger. Stenger was appointed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

All throughout the Capitol building, reporters were prevented from stopping to wait for senators or talking to them outside the designated media pens.