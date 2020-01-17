Schumer likely to force vote on witnesses on Tuesday… January 17, 2020January 16, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Impeachment trial will kick off with battle over witnesses- Schumer: "We expect that we will have votes on these witnesses on Tuesday but can't be sure until we see the resolution that McConnell has put together." https://t.co/9VEVAoosdD via @politico— Marianne LeVine (@marianne_levine) January 16, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney