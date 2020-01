Share

Secure in the knowledge that Mitch McConnell will never enforce them:

Senator Marsha Blackburn criticized for mid-impeachment trial Fox News interview: "No one…can be treated as above the law" https://t.co/1pmb9IwpMg — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) January 22, 2020

The rules are supposed to be “under pain of imprisonment.” Hah. Rules are for suckers!