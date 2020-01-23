This is like shutting down Chicago

~ susie

And we’d better hope it doesn’t hit here, because Trump has hollowed out the CDC:

Published by susie

One thought on “This is like shutting down Chicago

  1. Interestingly North Korea has reported zero cases of the coronavirus.

    Which might make a good case for staying at home or the North Korean’s are being really secretive about how many of its people are sick and dying from the coronavirus?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *