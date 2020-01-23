This is like shutting down Chicago January 23, 2020January 22, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares And we’d better hope it doesn’t hit here, because Trump has hollowed out the CDC: Some context for the Wuhan transportation shutdown today: – 600-800 flights a day through Wuhan airport – Direct flights to New York, San Francisco, London, Paris, Rome, Moscow and Tokyo.– Up to 920,000 passengers a day through its train stations https://t.co/JETT1hQwKG— Anna Fifield (@annafifield) January 23, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “This is like shutting down Chicago”
Interestingly North Korea has reported zero cases of the coronavirus.
Which might make a good case for staying at home or the North Korean’s are being really secretive about how many of its people are sick and dying from the coronavirus?