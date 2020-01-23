Not even close January 23, 2020January 22, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares The drama at Davos between President Trump and teen activist Greta Thunberg was quickly cast by media outlets as David vs. Goliath, with Trump the political giant. But when it came to understanding climate change science, the president was hardly a match.https://t.co/S5QBBCsCxT— InsideClimate News (@insideclimate) January 23, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Not even close”
Yesterday Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin attacked Thunberg saying, “Thunberg can tell us what to do after she gets a degree in economics.”
What a corrupt douchebag.