One thought on "Unleashing the whirlwind

  1. Yesterday’s performance by Federalist Senator Lindsey Graham in front of the media made him look crazy.

    Graham has finally come to the realization that his and the Federalists beloved Unitary Executive Theory is about to be trashed and that the presidents war powers will be curtailed and he became unglued and began ranting like a lunatic.

    The trial of the criminal Trump is about a lot of things and one of them is Congress reclaiming its power from the Executive Branch.

    It’s about time.

