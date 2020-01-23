Unleashing the whirlwind January 23, 2020January 22, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Halo!, there is your unroll: Thread by @djrothkopf: The most important consequence of the Senate trial is not going to be the acquittal that seems a… https://t.co/uS07uCFtRb. Have a good day. 🤖— Thread Reader App (@threadreaderapp) January 23, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Unleashing the whirlwind”
Yesterday’s performance by Federalist Senator Lindsey Graham in front of the media made him look crazy.
Graham has finally come to the realization that his and the Federalists beloved Unitary Executive Theory is about to be trashed and that the presidents war powers will be curtailed and he became unglued and began ranting like a lunatic.
The trial of the criminal Trump is about a lot of things and one of them is Congress reclaiming its power from the Executive Branch.
It’s about time.