One thought on “Republicans are aghast

  1. Mostly Republicans are aghast because the Democrats are telling the truth.

    Republicans don’t like it when the Democrats say that Moscow Mitch and his Republican stooges are conducting a “cover up.”
    Or that Trump is “trying to steal the 2020 election” with the help of foreign countries.

    Both of those statements are true.

    “Just the facts ma’am” will drive the Republicans out of office.

