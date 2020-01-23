Republicans are aghast January 23, 2020January 22, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares How dare he? Adam Schiff, the lead House prosecutor, accused President Trump of a “corrupt scheme” to pressure Ukraine for help “to cheat” in the election https://t.co/9guoEH3GaN— NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) January 23, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Republicans are aghast”
Mostly Republicans are aghast because the Democrats are telling the truth.
Republicans don’t like it when the Democrats say that Moscow Mitch and his Republican stooges are conducting a “cover up.”
Or that Trump is “trying to steal the 2020 election” with the help of foreign countries.
Both of those statements are true.
“Just the facts ma’am” will drive the Republicans out of office.