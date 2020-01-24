Bad boss January 24, 2020January 23, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares The only explanation I’ve ever heard is that some of the male senators are just as bad. But I don’t know if that’s true: “It seems horribly plausible that for years, the Beltway press simply did not think it was that important if some Hill staffers got office supplies lobbed at their head.” @libbycwatson asks why media ignored Klobuchar staffing rumors for so long. https://t.co/cXWDphd9w8— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) January 23, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie