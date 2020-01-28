He thinks we forgot January 28, 2020January 27, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Ken Starr unironically lamenting that impeachments are happening "all too frequently" is so much better with a laugh track pic.twitter.com/qmuHjQNe0G— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2020 Right now even GOP Senators are looking at Ken Starr and thinking "WTF?!"— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) January 27, 2020 🧐that's funny… trump used to think that #KenStarr was a DISASTER and a LUNATIC!good times…#IMPOTUS #ImpeachThemAll pic.twitter.com/d0Rjy5eEgr— I drink ur milkshake 🌊 (@perrycomo_) January 18, 2020 Same Ken Starr who enabled multiple sexual assaults and helped Epstein molest young girls went after Bill Clinton for consensual sex but is defending President “grab them by the p*ssy” for his traitorous actions.Zero principles. 100% Machiavellian. https://t.co/xnm8Od4C9b— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 27, 2020 And so the scurrilous Ken Starr has the vile audacity to compare lawful impeachment – of which he has been a part – to "domestic warfare."Because that's what they want. The end of the rule of law, and a war they can win with brute force. pic.twitter.com/EsZH978GFA— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) January 27, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie