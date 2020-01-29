Mideast Peace Plan unveiled… January 29, 2020January 29, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares It is absurd to call Trump's plan a “peace plan” when Palestinian voices were barred from the discussion.Today’s announcement is further evidence of President Trump’s desire to support Netanyahu’s racist policies over basic human rights for Palestinians.https://t.co/2wdJlo9hBg— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 28, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney