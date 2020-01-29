One thought on “Q&A time…

  1. Is Joe Manchin a Democrat?

    Is Malcom Nance an idiot who sounds like Alex Jones?

    Is Senator Sinema of Arizona a Democrat?

    Is FOX an actual news organization?

    Is MSNBC in the tank for Joe Biden?

    Are Moscow Mitch and the Republicans morally bankrupt having no redeeming value whatever?

    Are Trump, Giuliani, Pence, Pompeo, Barr and the rest of Trumps cabinet corrupt liars?

