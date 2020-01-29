Q&A time… January 29, 2020January 29, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares The “Question and Answer” part of Trump’s trial starts at 1:00 pm. It's Q&A time. All 100 senators will get 16 hours to pose their most pressing questions in the impeachment trial.https://t.co/NBgWLk9M7F— POLITICO (@politico) January 29, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Q&A time…”
Is Joe Manchin a Democrat?
Is Malcom Nance an idiot who sounds like Alex Jones?
Is Senator Sinema of Arizona a Democrat?
Is FOX an actual news organization?
Is MSNBC in the tank for Joe Biden?
Are Moscow Mitch and the Republicans morally bankrupt having no redeeming value whatever?
Are Trump, Giuliani, Pence, Pompeo, Barr and the rest of Trumps cabinet corrupt liars?