Nice try, Alan…

~ Boohunney

I don’t claim to be a great legal mind or anything, but, really? Hooboy, this is a jaw-dropper.

Dershowitz said there were three possible motives for a quid pro quo in foreign policy: the public interest; personal political interest; and personal financial interest.

In the end, he argued, only the latter instance is corrupt.

“Every public official I know believes” their election “is in the public interest,” Dershowitz added.

  1. Alan Dershowitz believes in nothing but his own self-aggrandizement.

    It seems that John Bolton has no second act so he’s roadkill.

    Ken Starr is an amoral, Federalist, mercenary.

    And Republicans are the “enemy of the people.”

