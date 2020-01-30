I don’t claim to be a great legal mind or anything, but, really? Hooboy, this is a jaw-dropper.
Dershowitz said there were three possible motives for a quid pro quo in foreign policy: the public interest; personal political interest; and personal financial interest.
In the end, he argued, only the latter instance is corrupt.
“Every public official I know believes” their election “is in the public interest,” Dershowitz added.
One thought on “Nice try, Alan…”
Alan Dershowitz believes in nothing but his own self-aggrandizement.
It seems that John Bolton has no second act so he’s roadkill.
Ken Starr is an amoral, Federalist, mercenary.
And Republicans are the “enemy of the people.”