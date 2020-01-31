John Bolton asked to help with Ukraine pressure campaign – NYT… January 31, 2020January 31, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares New stuff has come to light. Cipollone showed be disbarred. Cipollone and Mulvaney were in a meeting in May where Trump directed Bolton to help with his pressure campaign to get dirt on Democrats from Ukraine, according to Bolton’s new bookhttps://t.co/V0URnD4bMH— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) January 31, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney