E. Jean Carroll seeks Trump DNA… January 31, 2020January 30, 2020 ~ Boohunney

Well, good luck with that. We can't even get his taxes.

Lawyers for a woman who accuses President Trump of raping her in the 1990s are asking for a DNA sample, seeking to determine whether his genetic material is on a dress she says she wore during the encounter. https://t.co/Dib1r3ajfA— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 30, 2020