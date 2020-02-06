Hats off to Mitt

Damn. This was certainly not easy, and I have to respect him for it:

  1. High praise to all of the Democratic Senators.

    But especially to Democratic Senators Doug Jones (AL), Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) and Joe Manchin (WVA) for not wimping out and giving Trump a talking point about his “acquittal” being non-partisan.

    As for Republican Mitt Romney who finally escaped from the cult of Trump (The Family), good job.
    Now how about re-programming your fellow Republicans.

