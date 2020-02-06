Hats off to Mitt February 6, 2020February 5, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Damn. This was certainly not easy, and I have to respect him for it: JUST IN: Mitt Romney becomes first GOP senator to say he'll vote to convict in Trump's impeachment trial.“Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine.” https://t.co/G4oou9Qubc pic.twitter.com/FZwle2D1Y0— CNN (@CNN) February 5, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Hats off to Mitt”
High praise to all of the Democratic Senators.
But especially to Democratic Senators Doug Jones (AL), Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) and Joe Manchin (WVA) for not wimping out and giving Trump a talking point about his “acquittal” being non-partisan.
As for Republican Mitt Romney who finally escaped from the cult of Trump (The Family), good job.
Now how about re-programming your fellow Republicans.