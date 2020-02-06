Medal of Dishonor February 6, 2020February 5, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares I’m not posting a picture of Rush fucking Limpballs getting the Medal of Honor because fuck him. Instead: "What strikes me the most as an observer of Limbaugh’s career is his frequent jaw-dropping cruelty. He mocks the suffering of others and trains his audience not to sympathize with people different from themselves."Good @MattGertz take on Rush's ugliness:https://t.co/PGqZ43CFB6— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) February 5, 2020 The same award bestowed to MLK was just awarded to a man who said of his assassin, “You know who deserves a posthumous Medal of Honor? James Earl Ray. We miss you, James. Godspeed.”Think about that for a second and then wonder why there isn’t more being made of this today. https://t.co/beidTXCXEq— Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 5, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Medal of Dishonor”
Every elected Republican serving in any public office is a danger to our republic and to our constitution simply because they are Republicans.
Is there any doubt that Republicans are the “enemy of the people” and should be voted out of office on November 3rd en masse?