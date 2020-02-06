Medal of Dishonor

~ susie

I’m not posting a picture of Rush fucking Limpballs getting the Medal of Honor because fuck him. Instead:

  1. Every elected Republican serving in any public office is a danger to our republic and to our constitution simply because they are Republicans.

    Is there any doubt that Republicans are the “enemy of the people” and should be voted out of office on November 3rd en masse?

