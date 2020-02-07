Oh dear February 7, 2020February 6, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares There’s a history here. The DNC didn’t want Iowa to have caucuses anymore, the Bernie team did: Associated Press unable to declare winner of Iowa caucuses (from @AP) https://t.co/Q63ARKcGnp— Michael Rezendes (@MikeRezendes) February 7, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
2 thoughts on “Oh dear”
Tom Perez is the villain in all of this.
Obviously Perez is completely incompetent and should be replaced immediately.
Perhaps with a Progressive?
The Iowa DP had no intention of abandoning the caucus for a primary. The DNC unity commission came up with refinements that the Bernie team suggested–that for the first time the initial vote and then realignment vote be tabulated and reported. The Bernie team had no involvement with the app written by Shadow (Spectre, Mr. Bond?), which has the same address as, and board members, and was partially owned by, secretive super PAC ACRONYM, which was lousy with anti-Bernie hacks of all stripes. Now we also know that 4chan members were clogging up the Iowa caucus reporting hotlines. The thing is, the Bernie, Buttigieg, Warren, and probably Biden campaigns all knew the results because their precinct captains were reporting them to their respective campaigns. But the IDP didn’t because of the app and 4chan.