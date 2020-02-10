One thought on “Come on y’all, get it together…

  1. One the one side we have the Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Establishment (Neo-liberal) wing of the Democratic Party.

    On the other side we have the Bernie, Warren Progressive, workers wing of the Democratic Party.

    The Neo-liberals have been in power since 1993 and want to retain that power at all costs.

    Progressive want to wrest that power away from the corrupt Establishment Capitalists and shift it back to the workers.

    “Power that controls the economy should be in the hands of the elected representatives of the people, not in the hands of an industrial oligarchy.”
    William O. Douglas, dissent, U.S. v Columbia Steel, 1948.

    Progressives buy into Douglas’s sentiments and the corporatist Democrats do not.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *