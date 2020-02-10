Come on y’all, get it together… February 10, 2020February 10, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Top Democrats turn on each other after Iowa, complicating the party’s chances against Trump https://t.co/gFD9aCHxrC— ToddT (@Tst1933Todd) February 10, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Come on y’all, get it together…”
One the one side we have the Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Establishment (Neo-liberal) wing of the Democratic Party.
On the other side we have the Bernie, Warren Progressive, workers wing of the Democratic Party.
The Neo-liberals have been in power since 1993 and want to retain that power at all costs.
Progressive want to wrest that power away from the corrupt Establishment Capitalists and shift it back to the workers.
“Power that controls the economy should be in the hands of the elected representatives of the people, not in the hands of an industrial oligarchy.”
William O. Douglas, dissent, U.S. v Columbia Steel, 1948.
Progressives buy into Douglas’s sentiments and the corporatist Democrats do not.