Call your Congressional representatives, all of them, and ask them to hold impeachment hearings. This is an emergency. 202-224-3121.

BREAKING: AG Barr is taking control of legal matters of interest to President Trump, including the Roger Stone sentencing, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. https://t.co/TR87t1U1DW — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 12, 2020