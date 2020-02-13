This is not exactly a surprise; scientists were writing about it at the time. It’s one reason I was so angry when Obama took his daughters swimming in the Gulf to get vacation goers to come back — you can be sure his kids were scrubbed within an inch of their lives, but other people thought it must be safe if the president was taking his kids there to swim!
Agree Susie – the full extent of this disaster has never been told to the public. In addition to the oil BP injected Corexit long after it was told to stop. Florida still uses the Gulf as a septic tank for farm chemical runoff.