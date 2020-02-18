Coronavirus update February 18, 2020February 17, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares UPDATE: China's National Health Commission reports 79 new cases and 5 new deaths outside Hubei province since yesterday https://t.co/eUoE2b20hL— BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) February 18, 2020 China has quarantined used bank notes to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Chinese central bank announced on Saturday. https://t.co/diqxKfnA2k— euronews (@euronews) February 15, 2020 Could anyone ever imagine that thieves in an international financial centre don’t steal bank notes but target toilet paper? Hong Kong is very ill indeed. #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/tAukEQjjaH— jo 😷 (@jojosemilla) February 17, 2020 WCK’s Relief Team has been on the ground in Yokohama, Japan for the past 5 days supporting efforts related to the Diamond Princess coronavirus quarantine. We have established an off-site kitchen & system to get fresh meals to the ship in a safe manner. #HangInThereDiamondPrincess pic.twitter.com/ScjJb2WG0D— World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) February 17, 2020 Chinese media reported one patient was diagnosed with #coronavirus 42 days after returning home from Wuhan.“Such a long incubation period would undoubtedly present a larger challenge to the whole public health effort,” infectious disease specialist Dr. William Schaffner said. pic.twitter.com/TWuTwr6ZsL— NTD News (@news_ntd) February 17, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Coronavirus update”
No reported cases in Africa or South America yet. How curious?