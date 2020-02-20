Last night’s debate February 20, 2020February 20, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Here. Is. The. Clip. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #PresidentWarren #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/9jBegWHPZx— Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) February 20, 2020 Joe knows #MoscowMitch must go. Biden blasts McConnell, one of Trump’s most corrupt enablers. “I’m the only person on this stage that’s beaten Mitch McConnell.” Dems need to take back the Senate and Biden can lead us to that win. #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/4VxwTf7km5— Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) February 20, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Last night’s debate”
The optics of Hunter Biden’s time at Ukraine are bad bad bad. Trump would hammer it mercilessly and the Senate would keep the investigation going going all the time. Biden is poison. Just is. Time to go, Joe.