Pay attention February 20, 2020February 19, 2020 ~ susie

The state polls are the only ones that count. Don't get distracted by national polls: Per new NBC/WSJ poll:Hypothetical general election matchups in AZ, CO, FL, ME, MI, MN, NV, NH, NC, PA, & WI:Biden 52% – Trump 44% (+8)Bloomberg 48 – Trump 46 (+2)Sanders 49 – Trump 48 (+1)Klobuchar 48 – Trump 47 (+1)Buttigieg 47 – Trump 47 (-)— G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) February 18, 2020
One thought on “Pay attention”
Those who say that if Bernie is at the top of the Democratic ticket then the rest of the ticket will suffer a “blood bath” are either Republicans or anti-Progressive Democrats.
The so-called ‘coat-tail’ effect is as big a fantasy as the notion of a free-market is.
Establishment Democrats outsmarted themselves.
Roughly half the Democratic Party is in the Progressive (Socialist) camp while the other half is center-right or ‘moderate’.
Sanders and Warren occupy the Progressive lane.
Bloomberg, Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar occupy the right-wing lane.
Dividing half the vote by four won’t work mathematically in the delegate count going forward, so somebody needs to be jettisoned.
Because Biden and Bloomberg were the Establishment Democrats hand picked candidates, either Buttigieg or Klobuchar will soon have their legs cut out from under them.
That should go well.